DeLuxe Bar & Grill

“A Capitol Hill Institution Since 1962™”
Phenomenal Brunch

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

625 Broadway E • $$

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado Club$17.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, DeLuxe Sauce
Buffalo CHICKEN salad$17.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
Ranch$0.75
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, DeLuxe Sauce
Chicken Strips$13.00
Our famous Buttermilk-marinated fried strips, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Old School Burger
Quarter pound patty, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Sesame bun
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
Ultimate BOA$18.00
6oz hand formed patty, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, DeLuxe Sauce, Sharp White Cheddar, on a Macrina Sodo bun
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625 Broadway E

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Rapport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lookout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STAR Fusion and Bar

No reviews yet

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!

