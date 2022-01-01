Go
Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub

Delvetto's Pizzeria and Pub

3705 Route 33

Popular Items

Daddy Pop Table 13 (8 Top)$40.00
Moroccan Table 11 (6 Top)$60.00
Afternoon Ticket$45.00
Moroccan Table 3 (6 Top)$60.00
Moroccan Table 8 (4 Top)$40.00
Night Ticket$45.00
Moroccan Table 14 (6 Top)$60.00
Moroccan Table 10 (6 Top)$60.00
Changing Lanes Table 5 (4 top)$40.00
DD Ticket$10.00
Location

3705 Route 33

Neptune City NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
