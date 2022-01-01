Go
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

Open today 9:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

246 Reviews

$$$

423 Virginia St W

Charleston, WV 25302

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Ribs Sandwich$11.99
Med Mac & Cheese$2.50
Fish Sandwich + 2 Sides$10.99
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
2 Meats & 2 Sides$19.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
XXL MAC AND CHEESE$13.50
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Brisket Sandwich$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

423 Virginia St W, Charleston WV 25302

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appalachian Tea

No reviews yet

Tea, pastries, and loose leaf for home!

Barkadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

orange star4.5 • 246 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston