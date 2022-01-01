Go
Toast

Demeris Bar-B-Q

Since 1964, we've been serving premium hickory smoked meats. We currently operate two locations - West Loop and South Shepherd and we also own and operate Demeris Catering. We invite you to order online for pick up (during COVID-19) or come into our restaurants to be served by our amazing team.

BBQ

1702 WEST LOOP N • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
2 Meat Dinner$16.50
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides
Bar-B-Q (Per Person)
(5 Person Minimum-BE SURE TO UPDATE THE QUANTITY) Includes plates, cutlery kits, sauce, pickles, onions, jalapeno peppers, and bread.
Baked Potato
With option to add meat
Sides by the Pint
Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.
1 Meat Dinner
Choice of meat with 2 sides
Po-Boy$10.60
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
Sandwich$8.10
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
3 Meat Dinner$18.60
Choice of 3 meats and 2 sides
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1702 WEST LOOP N

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dak & Bop

No reviews yet

Can't dine in? We are offering takout with Toast Online! We would love to feed you our comfort food!

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King's BierHaus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EggHaus Gourmet

No reviews yet

EggHaus Gourmet of Houston, Texas provides your active lifestyle a delicious and nutritious breakfast or lunch made from only the finest ingredients available. At EggHaus Gourmet we have taken great pride in creating a unique and exciting menu that will please a wide variety of pallets.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston