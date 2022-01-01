Go
Demetris Woodstone Taverna

Welcome to Demetris Woodstone Taverna!

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$22.00
Wild caught alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce & house cut fries
Beef Medallions*$18.00
W/merlot-gorgonzola sauce
Steak Bites*$16.00
Shoulder tenderloin sautéed in red wine & garlic butter
D’s Burger*$22.00
Two of our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patties stacked high, finished w/ applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun. Served w/house cut fries
Empanadas$13.00
Golden brown pastries stuffed w/chicken, mozzarella & harissa
Grilled Fish Tacos*$23.00
King salmon, ahi tuna or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas. Served w/house cut fries
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Parmesan & balsamic reduction
Kobe Beef Sliders*$15.00
Three American Kobe beef patties, bacon, brie cheese, crispy onions & tomato on brioche bun
Gyro Sliders$14.50
Three traditional lamb/beef gyros, tzatziki, tomato, red onion & feta
Bacon Wrapped Dates$14.00
Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Main St

Edmonds WA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
