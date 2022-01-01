Go
DEMETRIS BBQ

BREAKFAST
LUNCH
DINNER

1901 28TH AVE SO

Popular Items

WINGS - RIBS$14.85
5 smoked wings and 2 baby back ribs with Demetri's famous sauce and a pickle!
Comes with 2 of our home made sides and your choice of bread.
HASHBROWNS$3.70
FRENCH TOAST$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Eggs$7.00
Eggs any way you like served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides. Add your choice of meat optional.
PORK$6.45
Chopped or sliced slow smoked BBQ pork with Demetri's famous sauce and a pickle. Served with fries.
BISCUIT$2.55
Our breakfast biscuits are served on a made from scratch in house biscuit. Add an egg, meat choice or other toppings to customize your favorite biscuit sandwich.
Home of the "love biscuit" - a buttered and grilled biscuit!
CHOP PLATE$15.10
Chopped slow smoked BBQ pork with Demetri's famous sauce and a pickle! Comes with 2 of our home made sides and your choice of bread.
GRILL CHICK SAL$11.95
Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with grilled chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.
SWEET TEA$2.40
GREEK CHICK$15.10
2 four oz. chicken filets grilled in lemon garlic and Greek spices served with 2 home made sides and your choice of bread.
Location

1901 28TH AVE SO

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
