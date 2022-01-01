Go
Dempsey's Burger Pub

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

623 Vermont Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$12.00
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Bleu Burger$11.00
Dempseys Double$13.00
Side Truffle Fries$3.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Jalapeño Popper Burger$12.00
House Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Patty
Sliders$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

623 Vermont Street

Lawrence KS

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
