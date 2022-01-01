De Nada Cantina

Go
East Austin’s loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse.
Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you’re always welcome at De Nada.

4715 E Cesar Chavez St • $$

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Jarritos Grapefruit$4.00
Topo Chico$4.50
Jamaica$4.00
Hibiscus sweet iced tea
Rambler$3.00
House Rocks$5.00
Our Classic Rocks Marg
Diet Coke$3.00
Ginger Bev$7.00
Fresh ginger & lime, agave nectar, sparkling water
Mexican Coke$4.00
Classic Frozen
Our Classic Frozen Marg
Tromba Spicy Marg Rocks
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

4715 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
