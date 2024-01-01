Chicken burritos in Denham Springs
Denham Springs restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|Maria's Burrito Beef or Chicken
|$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat, topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Illegal Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled