Chicken burritos in Denham Springs

Denham Springs restaurants
Denham Springs restaurants that serve chicken burritos

SALADS • GRILL

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maria's Burrito Beef or Chicken$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat, topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
