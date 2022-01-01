Fajitas in Denham Springs
Denham Springs restaurants that serve fajitas
Sombreros-Covington
716 21st Ave, Covington
|#11 Lunch Fajita
|$15.79
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.59
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|Fajitas Fiesta (Chicken)
|$14.95
Fajita chicken breast served over fajita onions and peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs
|Chicken Fajitas
|$12.99
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.