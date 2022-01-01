Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Denham Springs

Denham Springs restaurants
Denham Springs restaurants that serve fajitas

Sombreros-Covington image

 

Sombreros-Covington

716 21st Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#11 Lunch Fajita$15.79
Fajita Nachos$11.59
More about Sombreros-Covington
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Fiesta (Chicken)$14.95
Fajita chicken breast served over fajita onions and peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs

123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$12.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
Tailgate Fajita Pack image

 

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

