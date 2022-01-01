Shrimp burritos in Denham Springs
Denham Springs restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|Maria's Burrito Steak or Shrimp
|$13.95
Flour Tortilla stuffed with beans and steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top