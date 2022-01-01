Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Denham Springs

Go
Denham Springs restaurants
Toast

Denham Springs restaurants that serve steak burritos

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image

SALADS • GRILL

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Maria's Burrito Steak or Shrimp$13.95
Flour Tortilla stuffed with beans and steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Steak Burrito$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban

Browse other tasty dishes in Denham Springs

Fajitas

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Shrimp Burritos

Street Tacos

Map

More near Denham Springs to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston