Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

Open today 5:30 AM - 1:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

5455 Reviews

$$

6058 Dougherty Road

Dublin, CA 94568

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Original Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
Noah G's Green Burrito$13.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
Giant Cinnamon Roll$8.00
glazed giant swirl
Ube-Bae Cookie$3.75
Ube in a cookie! Covered in snowy sugar
Beniko Burrito$14.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
Big Daddy's Burrito$16.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
Ube Pancakes$20.00
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm

Location

6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin CA 94568

Directions

