Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Open today 5:30 AM - 1:00 PM
5455 Reviews
$$
6058 Dougherty Road
Dublin, CA 94568
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Location
6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin CA 94568