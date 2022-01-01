Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Aloha and Welcome! .....
Serving love every day since 1999 .....
Local and family owned and operated
COOKIES
2259 Las Positas Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2259 Las Positas Rd
LIVERMORE CA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes
We pride ourselves in offering vibrant burgers with bold, drool-worthy flavors. Each burger is flame-grilled to perfection and made signature with our curated toppings, guaranteed to deliver a balanced bite, every time. And it's not just beef-our chicken and mushroom patties, our salads and snacks get just as much love. We have a passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a hand-crafted experience. Come see see for yourself.
Polo's Corner
A California Kitchen
La Botica
Now Open!
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
Orders do not come with rice.