Denica's Real Food Kitchen

Aloha and Welcome! .....
Serving love every day since 1999 .....
Local and family owned and operated

COOKIES

2259 Las Positas Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2913 reviews)

Popular Items

Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋
Original Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
Beniko Burrito$14.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
Ube-Bae Cookie$3.75
Ube in a cookie! Covered in snowy sugar
Noah G's Green Burrito$13.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.75
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
Big Daddy's Burrito$16.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
Giant Cinnamon Roll$8.00
glazed giant cinnamon roll
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2259 Las Positas Rd

LIVERMORE CA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
