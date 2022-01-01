Go
Denim and Pearls

A Modern American style restaurant located in Old Town Warrenton.

29 Main St, Warrenton

Popular Items

Steak and Cheese$12.00
Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Apple Salad$12.00
Wedge Salad$11.00
Caprese Salad$13.00
Short Rib Farfalle$25.00
Spicy Shrimp and Grits (7)$28.00
Calamari$13.00
Meatloaf$22.00
Warrenton VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
