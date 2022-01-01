Denim and Pearls
A Modern American style restaurant located in Old Town Warrenton.
29 Main St, Warrenton
Popular Items
Location
29 Main St, Warrenton
Warrenton VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wort Hog Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
The Natural Marketplace
We offer you the highest quality ingredients and cooking with integrity. 95% of everything we use is ORGANIC, fresh, whole, and nutrient-packed. You will not find chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, coloring, artificial flavorings, additives, fillers, white sugar, bleached flour, or hydrogenated oils in our food.
Carousel Frozen Treats
Come in and enjoy!
Black Bear Bistro
Come in and enjoy!!