Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Dennis
/
Dennis
/
Cake
Dennis restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
Avg 3.7
(597 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$15.00
CAJUN REMOULADE
More about Chapin's Bayside
Kender & Sisters
593 Main St., Dennis
No reviews yet
Blythe's Favorite Coconut Cake
$5.00
Ricotta Cake With Strawberries & Fresh Whipped
$5.00
More about Kender & Sisters
Browse other tasty dishes in Dennis
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Boneless Wings
Chicken Sandwiches
Scallops
More near Dennis to explore
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Orleans
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Dennis
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston