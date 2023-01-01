Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Dennis

Go
Dennis restaurants
Toast

Dennis restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chapin's Bayside

85 Taunton Ave, Dennis

Avg 3.7 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Quart Clam Chowder$18.00
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Chapin's Bayside
Consumer pic

 

Captain Frosty's

219 Main Street, Route 6A, DENNIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Clam Combo$28.75
Filet of cod with fried whole belly clams. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.
SM Clam Cakes$5.50
Rhode Island style fritters.
Fried Clam Plate$29.95
Native whole belly clams.
Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.
More about Captain Frosty's

Browse other tasty dishes in Dennis

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Dennis to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston