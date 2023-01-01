Clams in Dennis
Dennis restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
|Quart Clam Chowder
|$18.00
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Captain Frosty's
219 Main Street, Route 6A, DENNIS
|Fish & Clam Combo
|$28.75
Filet of cod with fried whole belly clams. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.
|SM Clam Cakes
|$5.50
Rhode Island style fritters.
|Fried Clam Plate
|$29.95
Native whole belly clams.
Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.