Fried chicken sandwiches in Dennis

Dennis restaurants
  • Dennis
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Dennis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Seven Days

593 Main St,, Dennis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
southern style fried chicken,spicy mayo,tomato,lettuce
More about Seven Days
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chapin's Bayside

85 Taunton Ave, Dennis

Avg 3.7 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
More about Chapin's Bayside

