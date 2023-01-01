Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in Dennis
Dennis
/
Dennis
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Dennis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Seven Days
593 Main St,, Dennis
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.99
southern style fried chicken,spicy mayo,tomato,lettuce
More about Seven Days
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
Avg 3.7
(597 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$20.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
$20.00
More about Chapin's Bayside
