Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried scallops in
Dennis
/
Dennis
/
Fried Scallops
Dennis restaurants that serve fried scallops
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
Avg 3.7
(597 reviews)
Fried Scallop Dinner
$27.00
More about Chapin's Bayside
Captain Frosty's
219 Main Street, Route 6A, DENNIS
No reviews yet
Fried Scallop Plate
$25.45
Local, fresh dayboat scallops. Served with french fries, clam cakes & coleslaw.
More about Captain Frosty's
Browse other tasty dishes in Dennis
Caesar Salad
Lobsters
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Clams
Cheeseburgers
Scallops
More near Dennis to explore
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Orleans
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
South Dennis
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston