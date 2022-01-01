Mozzarella sticks in Dennis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dennis restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
Avg 3.7
(597 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
MARINARA
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR HOUSE VEGETABLE
More about Chapin's Bayside
Showtime Pizza
614 Main Street, Dennis
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$6.99
with our marinara sauce
More about Showtime Pizza
