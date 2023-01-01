Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Dennis

Dennis restaurants
Dennis restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chapin's Bayside

85 Taunton Ave, Dennis

Avg 3.7 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
More about Chapin's Bayside
Captain Frosty's

219 Main Street, Route 6A, DENNIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$11.95
Golden fried shrimp on grilled roll.
More about Captain Frosty's

