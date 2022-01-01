Dennis Port restaurants you'll love

Dennis Port restaurants
Toast
  • Dennis Port

Dennis Port's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Dennis Port restaurants

The Den Cape Cod image

 

The Den Cape Cod

697 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Etzys Burger$17.00
Flamed grilled beef, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, onions and side of fries
Den's Tenders$15.00
Fresh chicken tenders battered and fried served w/ your favorite sauce
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
The DogHouse Restaurant image

 

The DogHouse Restaurant

189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
West Dennis Beach Dog$8.99
Macaroni & cheese, crispy onions, & bacon bits.
Glendon Beach Dog$7.99
Chipotle aioli topped with beef chili, melted cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions
Fish Tacos$16.99
Fried cod served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

673 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nun Burger$14.25
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Buffalo Chicken Fingers$9.95
served with Fries & blue cheese
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Served with Fries
Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod image

 

Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod

682 Main St, Dennis Port

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dennis Port

Nachos

Tacos

