Dennis Port American restaurants you'll love

The Den Cape Cod
697 Main St, Dennis Port
Popular items
|Den's Tenders
|$15.00
Fresh chicken tenders battered and fried served w/ your favorite sauce
|Korean BBQ Pork Taco
|$18.00
Slow cooked pulled pork marinated in Korean BBQ sauce topped w/ spicy mayo, shredded lombok, scallions, cilantro, ponzu ginger dressing and side of fries
|Cheese
|$10.00
Signature dough, marinara, cheese
The DogHouse Restaurant
189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport
Popular items
|West Dennis Beach Dog
|$8.99
Macaroni & cheese, crispy onions, & bacon bits.
|Glendon Beach Dog
|$7.99
Chipotle aioli topped with beef chili, melted cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions
|Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Fried cod served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
673 Main St, Dennis Port
Popular items
|Buddha Bowl
|$13.95
Pan roasted veggies, quinoa, garbanzo beans, and kale topped with a tahini dressing & crispy rice noodles
|Western Burger
|$8.50
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|Nun Nachos
|$12.95
Chips & cheese topped with shredded lettuce,tomatoes, red onions,jalapenos, salsa and sour cream on the side