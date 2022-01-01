Dennis Port American restaurants you'll love

Go
Dennis Port restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Dennis Port

The Den Cape Cod image

 

The Den Cape Cod

697 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Den's Tenders$15.00
Fresh chicken tenders battered and fried served w/ your favorite sauce
Korean BBQ Pork Taco$18.00
Slow cooked pulled pork marinated in Korean BBQ sauce topped w/ spicy mayo, shredded lombok, scallions, cilantro, ponzu ginger dressing and side of fries
Cheese$10.00
Signature dough, marinara, cheese
More about The Den Cape Cod
The DogHouse Restaurant image

 

The DogHouse Restaurant

189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
West Dennis Beach Dog$8.99
Macaroni & cheese, crispy onions, & bacon bits.
Glendon Beach Dog$7.99
Chipotle aioli topped with beef chili, melted cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions
Fish Tacos$16.99
Fried cod served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
More about The DogHouse Restaurant
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

673 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buddha Bowl$13.95
Pan roasted veggies, quinoa, garbanzo beans, and kale topped with a tahini dressing & crispy rice noodles
Western Burger$8.50
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Nun Nachos$12.95
Chips & cheese topped with shredded lettuce,tomatoes, red onions,jalapenos, salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dennis Port

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Dennis Port to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston