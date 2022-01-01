Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Dennis Port

Dennis Port restaurants
Dennis Port restaurants that serve fish and chips

The DogHouse Restaurant image

 

The DogHouse Restaurant

189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.99
Cape classic Fried Cod fillets and French fries. Served with coleslaw.
Kids Fish & Chips$11.99
Fried Cod served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
More about The DogHouse Restaurant
Main pic

 

Clancy's Restaurant

8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$25.00
Fillets, lightly breaded ~ served with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Kid Fish & Chips$11.00
Guinness Fish/ Chips$26.00
A crispy fried cod with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
More about Clancy's Restaurant

