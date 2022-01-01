Fish and chips in Dennis Port
Dennis Port restaurants that serve fish and chips
The DogHouse Restaurant
189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Cape classic Fried Cod fillets and French fries. Served with coleslaw.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Fried Cod served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
Clancy's Restaurant
8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port
|Fish and Chips
|$25.00
Fillets, lightly breaded ~ served with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
|Kid Fish & Chips
|$11.00
|Guinness Fish/ Chips
|$26.00
A crispy fried cod with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE