Fish sandwiches in Dennis Port
Dennis Port restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
The DogHouse Restaurant
189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
Cape classic fried Cod fillet, tartar sauce,lemon
Clancy's Restaurant
8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port
|Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried cod topped with Swiss cheese ~ served with tartar sauce, fries and cole slaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
|SR Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
Fried cod topped with melted cheddar, bacon, avocado and sriracha aioli ~ fries and coleslaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE