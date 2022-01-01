Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Dennis Port

Go
Dennis Port restaurants
Toast

Dennis Port restaurants that serve scallops

The Den Cape Cod image

 

The Den Cape Cod

697 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Wrapped Bacon$18.00
Jumbo sea scallops wrapped in bacon served w/ wasabi mayo [5pc]
More about The Den Cape Cod
Main pic

 

Clancy's Restaurant

8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Special$38.00
Wrapped in bacon on a sweet green pea risotto, fire roasted southwest corn and black bean salsa, maple bourbon glaze ~ finished with lemon ricotta cheese
Baked Scallops$32.00
White wine and butter with fresh vegetable and your choice of starch
Scallop Roll$20.00
Fried golden brown on a grilled brioche roll with lemon sriracha aioli ~ with fries
More about Clancy's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Dennis Port

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dennis Port to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston