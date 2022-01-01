Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Dennis Port

Dennis Port restaurants
Toast

Dennis Port restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA

170 Old Wharf Road, Dennis Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$5.95
Chocolate fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry
More about The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
Main pic

 

Clancy's Restaurant - 8 Upper County Road

8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$11.00
Brownies, hot fudge, three scoops of ice cream ~ TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Sundae$10.00
Hot fudge, choice of ice cream
TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
More about Clancy's Restaurant - 8 Upper County Road

