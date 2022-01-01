Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Dennis Port
/
Dennis Port
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Dennis Port restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Den Cape Cod
697 Main St, Dennis Port
Avg 4.5
(82 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
Waffle cut sweet potato fries
More about The Den Cape Cod
The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
170 Old Wharf Road, Dennis Port
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato French Fries
$9.95
More about The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
