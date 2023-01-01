Wedge salad in Dennis Port
Dennis Port restaurants that serve wedge salad
Pizza Shark - Dennis Village
614 Main Street, Dennis
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
673 Main St, Dennis Port
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$11.99
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction