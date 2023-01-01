Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Dennis Port

Dennis Port restaurants
Dennis Port restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Pizza Shark - Dennis Village

614 Main Street, Dennis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
More about Pizza Shark - Dennis Village
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

673 Main St, Dennis Port

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iceberg Wedge Salad$11.99
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction
More about Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

