Denny Bar Company

Denny Bar Company is a distillery, restaurant, and full bar located in quaint Etna California. We offer a family-friendly dining and social experience in our historic 1880 two-story brick building.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

511 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Local 100% Jenner family beef 1/2 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & bourbon dijonnaise, on a toasted pretzel bun, with your choice of cheese & add-ons.
By Hook or By Crook (Rustic Combo)$17.00
House-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, olives, & mushrooms.
Custom Pizza
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella cheese & Sauce (of your choice) included! Add your own toppings!
Pepperoni$13.00
House-made marinara, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Laust Blue Whistler$16.00
House-made marinara, mozzarella, smoked pulled pork, fresh pineapple & jalapeño.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, sweet pepper jelly sauce, on toasted sourdough bread.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Crispy fried rock cod with slaw & your choice of a side.
Fire Cracker Shrimp$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in creamy sweet & spicy sauce.
Artichoke Fonduta$14.00
Artichoke hearts in creamy garlic-parmesan sauce; served with house-made flatbread.
Lickety Split (Margherita)$14.00
House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, finished with chopped basil.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

511 Main Street

Etna CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Etna Brewing Company

Denny Bar Company

Five Marys Burgerhouse

No reviews yet

The Heffernan family own and operate Five Marys Farms, named for the five girls in the family all named Mary after strong Catholic grandmothers on both sides of their families. Brian and Mary moved their family to Fort Jones CA in 2014 from the Bay Area to raise cattle, sheep, hogs and chickens on their Siskiyou County ranch.
Today, they care for their animals together as a family - working hard to produce a premium product with barley finished, dry-aged Black Angus beef, pastured Heritage pork and heritage grass-fed Navajo Churro lamb. They sell their meats by-the-cut from their farm store downtown Fort Jones (next to the restaurant!) and ship them on dry ice to customers all over the country.
They took over the historic bar in town formerly known as Charlie Bob's and Cold Stream Tavern to serve their own ranch raised meats and their favorite cocktails. Hope to see you there one day!
Order our meats at : www.shopfivemarys.com
More about M5 at : www.fivemarysfarms.com

Jefferson's RoadHouse

