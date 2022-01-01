Go
Denny’s Pantry

469 Bernardston rd

Popular Items

Bacon$3.99
#2 Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries, and Toast
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
#4 Pancakes$8.50
Three Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage
#11 Country Fried Steak$9.99
Two Eggs, Country Fried Steak covered in Country Style Gravy, served with Home Fries, and Toast
#9 Pantry Favorite$9.50
Two Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage, Home fries and toast
Orange Juice$2.99
#5 Corned Beef Hash$8.99
Two Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, Home Fries, and Toast
#8 Pantry Special$9.50
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Two Sausage, two Bacon
Home Fries$3.50
Location

Greenfield MA

Sunday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
