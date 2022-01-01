Bakeries
Bagels
Denny's 5th Avenue Bakery
Closed today
477 Reviews
$
7840 5th Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
7840 5th Ave S, Bloomington MN 55420
Nearby restaurants
Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant (Richfield)
No Reviews
7545 Lyndale Ave S Richfield, MN 55423
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
No Reviews
8501 Lyndale Ave S Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurant