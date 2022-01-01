Johnny Seesaw's
Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, our menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food. All-comers welcome!
51 Seesaws Run W • $$$
51 Seesaws Run W
Peru VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
