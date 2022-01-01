Go
Johnny Seesaw's

Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, our menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food. All-comers welcome!

51 Seesaws Run W • $$$

Avg 4.2 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
mixed greens, pistachios, orange, ricotta salata & lemon vinaigrette
Apple Hill Butternut Squash Soup$14.00
Soba Noodle Bowl$25.00
shitake mushrooms, snap peas, raddish, carrots, lime & cilantro in a spicy broth
Panko Crusted Salmon Cake$17.00
lemon caper aioli & arugula
Vermont Pork Wiener Schnitzel$26.00
warm potato-cucumber salad, lemon , parsley & ligonberries
Sautéed Sea Scallops$39.00
celery root, chorizo, green apple, crispy potatoes & brown butter lemon sauce
Seesaw's Burger$21.00
ephraim farm beef, bailey hazen blue cheese, smoked tomato aioli & crispy onions on a brioche bun served with hand-cut french fries
Kids Cheeseburger$14.00
Classic Bolognese$28.00
local pork & beef ragu with house-made tagliatelle
Beef Bourguignon$32.00
beef stew with red wine, bacon, root vegetables & mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51 Seesaws Run W

Peru VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

