Dented Keg Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

700 Adams Shoppes • $$

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$8.00
Tenderloin Sub$16.00
Hand-sliced tenderloin, mayo, grilled peppers, onions, provolone, hoagie roll
Fish & Chips$15.00
3 or 4 pieces of wild caught cod (12 ounces) beer battered and served with choice of side, coleslaw, and a side of tartar sauce.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a spicy seasoning, sweet & spicy pickles, toasted brioche bun
DK Burger$13.00
House-blend patty, smoked white cheddar, house-pickled cucumbers & red onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun
Smoked Wings$15.00
Per pound / Available until sold out
Buffalo / Hot buffalo / Golden / Hot golden / Garlic parmesan / Party Time BBQ /
Tangy BBQ / Lemon pepper sauce /
Dry rub: cajun & ranch seasoning
Fish Sandwich$13.00
8 Ounce cod filet beer battered and served on a fresh baked hoagie roll. Served with choice of side and a side of tartar sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lemon herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun
Giant Pretzel$12.00
Giant soft pretzel served with 2 sides of beer cheese and 1 beer mustard
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

700 Adams Shoppes

Mars PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
