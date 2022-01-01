Denton restaurants you'll love
Denton's top cuisines
Must-try Denton restaurants
More about Bella Maca
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Maca
1400 n. Corinth st, Corinth
|Popular items
|Argentinian Empanadas
|$11.00
puff pastry dough stuffed with beef, green olive, and boiled egg filling baked to golden brown and served with chimichurri and fire-roasted red bell peppers
|Steak Pincho
|$25.00
steak medallions and seasonal vegetables marinated in chimichurri, served with french fries and chef’s pickled salad
|Steamed Mussels
|$15.00
mussels steamed in cherry tomatoes, saffron, white wine, capers, shallots, served with toasted italian bread
More about Jonuzi’s Pizza
Jonuzi’s Pizza
1776 Teasley Ln. #103, Denton
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$7.25
|Medium 14"
|$10.50
|2-Liter Soda
|$2.75
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd, Denton
|Popular items
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton
|Popular items
|R Buffalo Bacon
|$6.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Bluebonnet
|$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
More about Loophole
Loophole
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
House Beer Batter, Comes with 1 Ranch Dip per Order
|Bavarian Pretzel Stix
|$8.99
Toasted & Salted, Comes with House Smoked Gouda Queso & Dijon Mustard
|Bacon Jam Goat Cheese Burger
|$13.79
House Made Bacon Jam, Goat & Swiss Cheese Leaf Lettuce, Stout Glazed Onions, Tomato, Cracked Black Pepper Mayo on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
1120 W Hickory St, Denton
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|18" Pepperoni
|$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|18" Simple Basil
|$19.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
508 S Elm St, Denton
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go
May's Eats Gourmet To Go
3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad On Croissant
|$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
|Bourbon Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
|Tomato Basil Soup
Sweet and Creamy - our tomato soup is made with European butter, savory tomatoes, fresh basil, European butter & cream. A perfect pair with our 5 Cheese Toastie
More about Juicy Pig Barbecue
BBQ
Juicy Pig Barbecue
708 N. Locust St., Denton
|Popular items
|Drinks
|$2.00
Iced Tea, Limeade or Soda
|J.P. Spud
|$9.50
Any or all of the fixins plus choice of 1 meat
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.25
1/3 pound brisket on a bun.
More about La Fondita
La Fondita
3969 teasley lane suite 1300, denton
|Popular items
|Combo # 2
|$9.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, choice of add ons & choice of either corn or flour tortillas
|Corn Taco Asada
|$2.39
|golden tacos
|$10.99
More about Queenie’s Steakhouse
Queenie’s Steakhouse
115 E Hickory St, Denton
More about Shuck Me - Denton
Shuck Me - Denton
311 North Elm Street, Denton
More about Flying Squirrel
Flying Squirrel
1216 W Hickory, Denton
More about Armadillo Ale Works
Armadillo Ale Works
221 South Bell Ave, Denton
More about LSA Burger
LSA Burger
113 W HICKORY ST, Denton
More about Loophole New Concept
Loophole New Concept
119 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201, Denton
More about TJ's Pizza Wings & Things
TJ's Pizza Wings & Things
602 N Elm St, Denton
More about The Meat Up "Tacos, Burgers, and Brews"
The Meat Up "Tacos, Burgers, and Brews"
529 Bolivar, Denton
More about Golden Boy - DENTON
Golden Boy - DENTON
1803 N Elm St, Denton