Denton restaurants you'll love

Denton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Denton

Denton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Denton restaurants

Bella Maca image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Maca

1400 n. Corinth st, Corinth

Avg 3.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Argentinian Empanadas$11.00
puff pastry dough stuffed with beef, green olive, and boiled egg filling baked to golden brown and served with chimichurri and fire-roasted red bell peppers
Steak Pincho$25.00
steak medallions and seasonal vegetables marinated in chimichurri, served with french fries and chef’s pickled salad
Steamed Mussels$15.00
mussels steamed in cherry tomatoes, saffron, white wine, capers, shallots, served with toasted italian bread
Jonuzi’s Pizza image

 

Jonuzi’s Pizza

1776 Teasley Ln. #103, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$7.25
Medium 14"$10.50
2-Liter Soda$2.75
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
R Buffalo Bacon$6.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Bluebonnet$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
Loophole image

 

Loophole

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.99
House Beer Batter, Comes with 1 Ranch Dip per Order
Bavarian Pretzel Stix$8.99
Toasted & Salted, Comes with House Smoked Gouda Queso & Dijon Mustard
Bacon Jam Goat Cheese Burger$13.79
House Made Bacon Jam, Goat & Swiss Cheese Leaf Lettuce, Stout Glazed Onions, Tomato, Cracked Black Pepper Mayo on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

1120 W Hickory St, Denton

Avg 4.7 (4378 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Simple Basil$19.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

508 S Elm St, Denton

Avg 4.6 (11062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
May's Eats Gourmet To Go image

 

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Salad On Croissant$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
Bourbon Banana Pudding$5.00
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
Tomato Basil Soup
Sweet and Creamy - our tomato soup is made with European butter, savory tomatoes, fresh basil, European butter & cream. A perfect pair with our 5 Cheese Toastie
Juicy Pig Barbecue image

BBQ

Juicy Pig Barbecue

708 N. Locust St., Denton

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drinks$2.00
Iced Tea, Limeade or Soda
J.P. Spud$9.50
Any or all of the fixins plus choice of 1 meat
Brisket Sandwich$10.25
1/3 pound brisket on a bun.
La Fondita image

 

La Fondita

3969 teasley lane suite 1300, denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo # 2$9.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, choice of add ons & choice of either corn or flour tortillas
Corn Taco Asada$2.39
golden tacos$10.99
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar image

GRILL

Horny Toad Cafe & Bar

5812 North Interstate 35, Denton

Avg 4 (991 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Bros image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

2220 South Loop 288, Denton

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
JK's Cocktail Lounge image

 

JK's Cocktail Lounge

219 East Hickory St, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barley and Board - Denton image

 

Barley and Board - Denton

100 WEST OAK ST., DENTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Osteria il Muro image

 

Osteria il Muro

311 West Congress Street, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sidewalk Cafe Denton image

 

Sidewalk Cafe Denton

2900 Wind River Lane suite 130, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Andy's Bar

122 N Locust St, Denton

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Barley & Board - The Colony

100 W. Oak Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

KC - Denton

109 Industrial Street, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elixir Shot$5.00
Bula
Queenie’s Steakhouse image

 

Queenie’s Steakhouse

115 E Hickory St, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shuck Me - Denton image

 

Shuck Me - Denton

311 North Elm Street, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flying Squirrel image

 

Flying Squirrel

1216 W Hickory, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Armadillo Ale Works image

 

Armadillo Ale Works

221 South Bell Ave, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

LSA Burger

113 W HICKORY ST, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Loophole New Concept

119 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

TJ's Pizza Wings & Things

602 N Elm St, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Meat Up "Tacos, Burgers, and Brews"

529 Bolivar, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Boy - DENTON

1803 N Elm St, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
