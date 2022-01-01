Denton American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Denton

Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
R Fluffy$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Loophole image

 

Loophole

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Turkey Press Sandwich$12.99
Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, with a side of fries.
Loophole Burger$11.99
Smoked Cheddar, Bread N Butter Pickles, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cracked Black Pepper Mayo on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
Bacon Burger$13.59
DOUBLE the BACON! Smoked Cheddar, Bread N Butter Pickles, Leaf Lettuce, Shoe String Onions, Tomato, Dijonnaise on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
More about Loophole
May's Eats Gourmet To Go image

 

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ultimate B.L.T$10.50
handcut Pederson's Texas slab bacon, house made Duke's lemon-garlic mayo + bacon butter, crisp romaine, san marzano tomatoes, sourdough bread
Bourbon Banana Pudding$5.00
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
Chicken Salad On Croissant$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar image

GRILL

Horny Toad Cafe & Bar

5812 North Interstate 35, Denton

Avg 4 (991 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Barley & Board - The Colony

100 W. Oak Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barley & Board - The Colony

