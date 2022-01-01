Denton American restaurants you'll love
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton
|Popular items
|R Fluffy
|$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
More about Loophole
Loophole
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|Popular items
|Chipotle Turkey Press Sandwich
|$12.99
Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, with a side of fries.
|Loophole Burger
|$11.99
Smoked Cheddar, Bread N Butter Pickles, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cracked Black Pepper Mayo on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
|Bacon Burger
|$13.59
DOUBLE the BACON! Smoked Cheddar, Bread N Butter Pickles, Leaf Lettuce, Shoe String Onions, Tomato, Dijonnaise on a Brioche Bun, with a side of fries.
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go
May's Eats Gourmet To Go
3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth
|Popular items
|Ultimate B.L.T
|$10.50
handcut Pederson's Texas slab bacon, house made Duke's lemon-garlic mayo + bacon butter, crisp romaine, san marzano tomatoes, sourdough bread
|Bourbon Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
|Chicken Salad On Croissant
|$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.