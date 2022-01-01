Brisket in Denton
Denton restaurants that serve brisket
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd, Denton
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Loophole
Loophole
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|BBQ Nachos w/ Brisket
|$12.99
Chili Dusted House Chips, Slow Smoked Texas BBQ Brisket, House Smoked Gouda Queso, Jalapeno, Slivered Lettuce, Tomato, chive, Ranch Drizzle, Smoked Paprika