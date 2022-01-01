Brisket in Denton

Moist Brisket image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Loophole image

 

Loophole

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Nachos w/ Brisket$12.99
Chili Dusted House Chips, Slow Smoked Texas BBQ Brisket, House Smoked Gouda Queso, Jalapeno, Slivered Lettuce, Tomato, chive, Ranch Drizzle, Smoked Paprika
More about Loophole
Brisket image

BBQ

Juicy Pig Barbecue

708 N. Locust St., Denton

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$10.25
1/3 pound brisket on a bun.
More about Juicy Pig Barbecue

