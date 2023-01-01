Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried steaks in
Denton
/
Denton
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Denton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
The Dive
3350 Unicorn lake blvd, DENTON
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Steak
$17.95
More about The Dive
Oldwest Cafe of Denton
2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Steak
$13.99
Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides
More about Oldwest Cafe of Denton
Browse other tasty dishes in Denton
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Carne Asada
Philly Cheesesteaks
Green Beans
Cinnamon Rolls
Nachos
More near Denton to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston