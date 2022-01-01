Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Denton

Go
Denton restaurants
Toast

Denton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Loophole image

 

Loophole

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad$13.59
Greens, Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Smoked Cheddar and Choice of Dressing
More about Loophole
Item pic

 

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tarragon Chicken Salad
House-Brined Poached Chicken, Toasted Texas Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, Fresh Tarragon. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
Chicken Salad On Croissant$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Denton

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Cookies

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Denton to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston