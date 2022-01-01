Chicken salad in Denton
Denton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Loophole
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.59
Greens, Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Smoked Cheddar and Choice of Dressing
May's Eats Gourmet To Go
3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
House-Brined Poached Chicken, Toasted Texas Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, Fresh Tarragon. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
|Chicken Salad On Croissant
|$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.