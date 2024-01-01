Chilaquiles in Denton
Denton restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about El Taco H - Denton - 213 East Hickory Street
El Taco H - Denton - 213 East Hickory Street
213 East Hickory Street, Denton
|Chilaquiles
|$12.99
More about La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300
La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300
3969 teasley lane suite 1300, denton
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$11.99
fried tortillas chips sauteed in red or green sauce, served with beans and two eggs, topped with queso fresco and a drizzle of sour cream
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$11.99
