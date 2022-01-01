Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Denton

Denton restaurants
Denton restaurants that serve cookies

Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

508 S Elm St, Denton

Avg 4.6 (11062 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heritage Oat + Golden Raisin Cookie$2.50
Soft & Delicious! This Oat & Golden Raisin Cookie is made with King Arthur Organic Flour, freshly milled Spiceology baking spices and European Butter - Seriously one of our FAVS!
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go

