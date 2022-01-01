Cookies in Denton
Denton restaurants that serve cookies
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
1715 South Loop 288, #100, Denton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
508 S Elm St, Denton
|3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
|5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go
May's Eats Gourmet To Go
3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth
|Heritage Oat + Golden Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
Soft & Delicious! This Oat & Golden Raisin Cookie is made with King Arthur Organic Flour, freshly milled Spiceology baking spices and European Butter - Seriously one of our FAVS!