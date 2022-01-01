Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Denton

Denton restaurants
Denton restaurants that serve green beans

Oldwest Cafe of Denton

2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Green Beans$4.75
battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'
More about Oldwest Cafe of Denton
BBQ

Juicy Pig Barbecue

708 N. Locust St., Denton

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Green Beans$0.00
green beans with butter and bacon
More about Juicy Pig Barbecue

