Hot chocolate in Denton

Denton restaurants
Denton restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Seven Mile Cafe - Denton

2123 Sadau Court, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella® Hot Chocolate$5.50
Topped with whipped cream
More about Seven Mile Cafe - Denton
Item pic

 

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Hot Chocolate Feature 12oz$5.00
* Mexican Hot Chocolate *$4.50
French dark chocolate ganache, vanilla bean whipped cream, Vietnamese cinnamon, cane sugar, cayenne
Mexican Hot Chocolate Mousse$6.00
French dark chocolate, cinnamon, REAL vanilla, ancho chili + a pinch of cayenne - it's fast becoming a guest favorite!
More about May's Eats Gourmet To Go

