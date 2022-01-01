Philly cheesesteaks in Denton
Denton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Loophole
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.99
Stout Seared Certified Angus Shaved Beef Ribeye, House Smoked Gouda Queso, Cherry Pepper, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Stout Glazed Onions, Served in a Warm Roll and with a side of fries.
Fat Shack
508 S Elm St, Denton
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.