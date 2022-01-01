Philly cheesesteaks in Denton

Jonuzi’s Pizza image

 

Jonuzi’s Pizza

1776 Teasley Ln. #103, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$7.25
More about Jonuzi’s Pizza
Loophole image

 

Loophole

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.99
Stout Seared Certified Angus Shaved Beef Ribeye, House Smoked Gouda Queso, Cherry Pepper, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Stout Glazed Onions, Served in a Warm Roll and with a side of fries.
More about Loophole
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

508 S Elm St, Denton

Avg 4.6 (11062 reviews)
Takeout
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack

