Pies in Denton

Denton restaurants
Denton restaurants that serve pies

The Meat Up Denton

529 Bolivar, Denton

BBQ Frito Pie$8.00
Fritos, Smoked Brisket, Cowboy Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos
More about The Meat Up Denton
Juicy Pig Barbecue

708 N. Locust St., Denton

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Pie$4.50
Fresh slice from Pie by Kate!
More about Juicy Pig Barbecue

