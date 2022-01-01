Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortas in
Denton
/
Denton
/
Tortas
Denton restaurants that serve tortas
The Meat Up Denton
529 Bolivar, Denton
No reviews yet
Trailer Torta
$12.00
Pulled Pork, Goat Cheese, Peach Jam, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pressed
More about The Meat Up Denton
La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300
3969 teasley lane suite 1300, denton
No reviews yet
Tortas
$8.99
More about La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300
