Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Denton

Go
Denton restaurants
Toast

Denton restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

The Meat Up Denton

529 Bolivar, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Trailer Torta$12.00
Pulled Pork, Goat Cheese, Peach Jam, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pressed
More about The Meat Up Denton
La Fondita image

 

La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300

3969 teasley lane suite 1300, denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortas$8.99
More about La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300

Browse other tasty dishes in Denton

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Fried Pickles

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Denton to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston