Yogurt parfaits in
Denton
/
Denton
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Denton restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
L'Amitie
529 Bolivar St, Denton
No reviews yet
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
$5.95
More about L'Amitie
Oldwest Cafe of Denton
2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$4.49
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola
More about Oldwest Cafe of Denton
