Denver restaurants you'll love

Denver restaurants
Toast
  Denver

Top restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Of all cities in Colorado, Denver has the widest variety of trendy restaurants, serving every cuisine you can imagine. The Mile High City's claim to fame may not be its restaurant scene, but it should be! Denver has you covered whether you're having a night out in Five Points or a walk along the 16th Street Mall. Stop by and check out the vibe for yourself if you're new to town. There's no shortage of places for a quick bite to eat or a long, conversation-filled dinner too.

Some of the cuisine you'll find in Denver includes Mexican fare, tapas, fresh seafood, and classic American. Yum! Here, you’ll find Asian foods, high-end dining, pubs aplenty, and a popping nightlife every weekend. For a more relaxing experience, you can’t go wrong with Laramie Square or Uptown, Denver’s most walkable neighborhood.

That’s what's great about Denver's restaurant scene. There aren't many major cities in the US with large pedestrian-friendly areas, a perfect backdrop for bustling restaurants, bars, and brewpubs. Eating at any restaurant in RiNo (the cool name for Five Points) is almost a rite of passage for the young, hip crowd. Looking for a more refined experience? Then Capital Hill, north of downtown, is just right for you.

Denver's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Denver restaurants

Famous Original J's Pizza image

PIZZA

Famous Original J's Pizza

715 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pie$25.00
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Red Sauce
Garlic Knots - 6 pc$4.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
Garlic Knots - 12 pc$7.50
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about Famous Original J's Pizza
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Jovanina's Broken Italian image

 

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Gnocchetti$28.00
Roasted Mushroom, Grana Padana, Herbs
Meatball$29.00
Bucatini + Short Rib Sausage + Organic Di Napoli Tomatoes + Torn Basil
Roman Style Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
More about Jovanina's Broken Italian
VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Diavola$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy soppressata, oregano, grana
Agrodolce$16.00
White onion, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, grana, arugula, white balsamic glaze
Salsiccia e Funghi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, grana
More about VERO
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
served with marinara
The Bonnie Brae Bronx 12"$18.00
red sauce, calabrese salami, carmine lonardo's italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil
Viale House Starter Salad (small)$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Denver Poke Company image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Denver Poke Company

1550 Platte St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
Sweet Ginger Tofu
Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads
Da 808 - Hawaiian Style
Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.
More about Denver Poke Company
HOP ALLEY image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cumin Lamb Buns$12.00
Grilled Boulder Lamb, Uighur spices, spicy funky cucumber.
(2 buns per order)
Hong You Chao Shou$17.00
Boiled pork & pickled cabbage dumplings. Dressed with chili oil, smoked soy and peanuts. 7 per order. (VERY SPICY!)
Vegetable Noodles$19.00
Rice Noodles with seasonal vegetables, please specify spice level.
More about HOP ALLEY
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

1116 Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
Pimento Cheese Sando$12.00
Fried Chicken Thigh or Tempeh, House Sauce, and Homemade Pimento Cheese Bread and Butter Pickles. Soooo Goooood!
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Frank to Table
Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See U$13.00
Pad Thai$13.00
Tofu Spring Roll$3.00
More about Swing Thai
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
More about Slaters 50-50
Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salsas & Chips$6.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
Pibil Cochinita Taco$5.00
pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.
Chicken Enchiladas$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
More about Bellota
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Heirloom Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
More about The Bindery
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower wings$14.00
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
9 Wings$15.39
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
Medium Fry$9.00
Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.
More about Fire on the Mountain
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Park Burger$8.00
Our 1/3 lb. beef patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house made burger sauce.
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
More about Park Burger
Jax Fish House - LoDo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cleanse$59.99
The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie and soup selections.
See website for more information.
1. Onyx Juice
2. Clean + Green Smoothie
3. Soup (V, GF) Seasonal Rotation
4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice
6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
Winter Roasted Cobb (df, gf)$15.00
Tasty acres mixed greens, golden + red beets, roasted miso Brussels sprouts, hard
boiled egg, avocado, coconut bacon, chili flakes + lemon tahini dressing
Organic Overnight Oats + Elderberry Jam (V, GF) 8oz$7.00
Organic rolled oats, organic peanut butter, chia seeds, chaga, maple syrup, organic unsweetened vanilla coconut milk, blackberry, blueberry, elderberry
More about Nest at Nurture
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Salmon Bowl$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Miso Glazed Salmon$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

1938 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
B.L.T.$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
Luca image

 

Luca

711 Grant Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
Meatballs (Online)$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
Chicken Parmesan (Online)$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
More about Luca
ViewHouse Ballpark image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
Nutella Dessert Pizza$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
The Urban Cookie image

COOKIES

The Urban Cookie

2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
Rainbow Sugar - Baker’s Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Rainbow Sugar cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
More about The Urban Cookie
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

3200 pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
Comeback Sauce$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
Plan Jane$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Cheesesteak$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
-Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
-Fried Pickles$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
More about Steuben's Uptown
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Mono Mono
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Surf'n'Turf Roll$14.00
Crab mix, cucumbers, Kobe beef, avocado, sake soy butter
*Fresh Water Eel$5.00
Sesame seeds, squash puree, eel sauce
*Yellowtail$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway image

 

Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Mac Salad$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
Chilled Noodle Salad$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
Pork Belly Board$36.00
More about Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Denver

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Fries

Sliders

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
