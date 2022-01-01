Denver restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Of all cities in Colorado, Denver has the widest variety of trendy restaurants, serving every cuisine you can imagine. The Mile High City's claim to fame may not be its restaurant scene, but it should be! Denver has you covered whether you're having a night out in Five Points or a walk along the 16th Street Mall. Stop by and check out the vibe for yourself if you're new to town. There's no shortage of places for a quick bite to eat or a long, conversation-filled dinner too.
Some of the cuisine you'll find in Denver includes Mexican fare, tapas, fresh seafood, and classic American. Yum! Here, you’ll find Asian foods, high-end dining, pubs aplenty, and a popping nightlife every weekend. For a more relaxing experience, you can’t go wrong with Laramie Square or Uptown, Denver’s most walkable neighborhood.
That’s what's great about Denver's restaurant scene. There aren't many major cities in the US with large pedestrian-friendly areas, a perfect backdrop for bustling restaurants, bars, and brewpubs. Eating at any restaurant in RiNo (the cool name for Five Points) is almost a rite of passage for the young, hip crowd. Looking for a more refined experience? Then Capital Hill, north of downtown, is just right for you.
Denver's top cuisines
Must-try Denver restaurants
PIZZA
Famous Original J's Pizza
715 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita Pie
|$25.00
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Red Sauce
|Garlic Knots - 6 pc
|$4.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
|Garlic Knots - 12 pc
|$7.50
Served with Marinara Sauce
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Jovanina's Broken Italian
1520 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|Mushroom Gnocchetti
|$28.00
Roasted Mushroom, Grana Padana, Herbs
|Meatball
|$29.00
Bucatini + Short Rib Sausage + Organic Di Napoli Tomatoes + Torn Basil
|Roman Style Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Diavola
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy soppressata, oregano, grana
|Agrodolce
|$16.00
White onion, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, grana, arugula, white balsamic glaze
|Salsiccia e Funghi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, grana
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|The Bonnie Brae Bronx 12"
|$18.00
red sauce, calabrese salami, carmine lonardo's italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • POKE
Denver Poke Company
1550 Platte St, Denver
|Popular items
|Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
|Sweet Ginger Tofu
Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads
|Da 808 - Hawaiian Style
Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cumin Lamb Buns
|$12.00
Grilled Boulder Lamb, Uighur spices, spicy funky cucumber.
(2 buns per order)
|Hong You Chao Shou
|$17.00
Boiled pork & pickled cabbage dumplings. Dressed with chili oil, smoked soy and peanuts. 7 per order. (VERY SPICY!)
|Vegetable Noodles
|$19.00
Rice Noodles with seasonal vegetables, please specify spice level.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
1116 Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
|Pimento Cheese Sando
|$12.00
Fried Chicken Thigh or Tempeh, House Sauce, and Homemade Pimento Cheese Bread and Butter Pickles. Soooo Goooood!
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Frank to Table
225 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Easter Dinner
|$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
|Kid's Meal
|$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
|Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Pad See U
|$13.00
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
|Tofu Spring Roll
|$3.00
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salsas & Chips
|$6.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
|Pibil Cochinita Taco
|$5.00
pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Heirloom Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cauliflower wings
|$14.00
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
|Medium Fry
|$9.00
Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Park Burger
|$8.00
Our 1/3 lb. beef patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house made burger sauce.
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS
|$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Cleanse
|$59.99
The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie and soup selections.
See website for more information.
1. Onyx Juice
2. Clean + Green Smoothie
3. Soup (V, GF) Seasonal Rotation
4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice
6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
|Winter Roasted Cobb (df, gf)
|$15.00
Tasty acres mixed greens, golden + red beets, roasted miso Brussels sprouts, hard
boiled egg, avocado, coconut bacon, chili flakes + lemon tahini dressing
|Organic Overnight Oats + Elderberry Jam (V, GF) 8oz
|$7.00
Organic rolled oats, organic peanut butter, chia seeds, chaga, maple syrup, organic unsweetened vanilla coconut milk, blackberry, blueberry, elderberry
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Salmon Bowl
|$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
|$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
|Meatballs (Online)
|$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
|Chicken Parmesan (Online)
|$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
COOKIES
The Urban Cookie
2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
|Rainbow Sugar - Baker’s Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Rainbow Sugar cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
|Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
3200 pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
|Comeback Sauce
|$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
|Plan Jane
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Cheesesteak
|$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
|-Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
|-Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|*Surf'n'Turf Roll
|$14.00
Crab mix, cucumbers, Kobe beef, avocado, sake soy butter
|*Fresh Water Eel
|$5.00
Sesame seeds, squash puree, eel sauce
|*Yellowtail
|$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Mac Salad
|$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
|Chilled Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
|Pork Belly Board
|$36.00