Denver American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Denver has just about any type of cuisine you can want, but its selection of American food is notable. Some places serving American fare in Denver are over 100-years old and have become staples of the community, icons in their own right. Many of the best American restaurants are close to landmarks like Coors Field or far-out by Mile High Stadium, a short drive from the city.
What's interesting is that you'll find a variety of American Cuisine at any price point. You'll find affordable cafes, sandwich places and high-end restaurants. Serving American Cuisine is one thing, but it's another to offer a variety within the category. The highest-rated places around town are impressive because many have been operating for a long while. So, why wait? Grab a bite to eat at any of these American cuisine restaurants in Denver.
Must-try American restaurants in Denver
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS
|$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Dirty South Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Cup Parm Truffle Fries
|$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
|8 WIngs
|$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Works Fries
|$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)
|$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
|Deviled Eggs (gf/df)
|$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
|Crispy Trout Almondine
|$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Pulled Pork - All Natural
|$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
|St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
|Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
|Drip Coffee
|$20.00
Drip Coffee
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Karaage
|$12.00
“Japanese Chicken Nuggets” Marinated in
Sake & Ginger, Spicy Mayo
|Loco Moco
|$16.00
Two 1/5# Burger Patties over rice. Covered with Gravy, Sunny Side Eggs & Green Onions
|Wasabi Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|JCB
|$14.00
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
|Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Whiskey
|$15.00
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|sm. Goat Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
Pasta mixed with our house made goat cheese sauce.
|1/2 Massive Attack Salad
|$11.00
Spinach, tempura broccoli, asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, parmesan, preserved lemon vinaigrette.
*Can be gluten free without the the tempura broccoli
|sm. Sweet Plantains
|$7.75
Fried Sweet Plantains seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and salt served with a chipotle aioli.
*Gluten free (this item goes into the fryer. We don't not have a separate gluten free fryer.)
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Willy's 1 LB
|$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
|Chipotle Brussels
|$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
|Willy's Small
|$8.00
5 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|District OG Burger
|$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Works Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|JCB
|$14.25
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Crema & a Whole Roasted Jalapeno.
|Steak Sliders
|$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
|Royal
|$15.25
American Cheese, Corned Beef, a Fried Egg, 1000 Island Dressing.
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
|Pizza Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
|Sliders
|$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|The Mary Burger
|$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
|The Spicy Mary Burger
|$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
|Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
Lucky Bird
5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater
|Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
|3 Bean Salad
|$4.00
Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.
|Plain Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy chicken, potato bun.
Vesper Lounge
233 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Gyro
|$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
|Spicy Chicken Pita
|$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Denver Skillet
|$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
|Colorado Cool Aid 16oz
|$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Chicken Waffle Cone
|$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
|LJ Hot Wings
|$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
|Hot Fish
|$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Brownie
|$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
|Side Tortilla
|$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free