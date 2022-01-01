Denver American restaurants you'll love

Denver has just about any type of cuisine you can want, but its selection of American food is notable. Some places serving American fare in Denver are over 100-years old and have become staples of the community, icons in their own right. Many of the best American restaurants are close to landmarks like Coors Field or far-out by Mile High Stadium, a short drive from the city.

What's interesting is that you'll find a variety of American Cuisine at any price point. You'll find affordable cafes, sandwich places and high-end restaurants. Serving American Cuisine is one thing, but it's another to offer a variety within the category. The highest-rated places around town are impressive because many have been operating for a long while. So, why wait? Grab a bite to eat at any of these American cuisine restaurants in Denver.

Must-try American restaurants in Denver

The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
More about The Bindery
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about Park Burger
Jax Fish House - LoDo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

1938 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
B.L.T.$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
ViewHouse Ballpark image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
Nutella Dessert Pizza$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about Park & Co
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miner's Breakfast$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Signature Bacon Flight$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
Deviled Eggs (gf/df)$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
Crispy Trout Almondine$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
More about American Elm
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork - All Natural$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
More about Post Oak BBQ
Just Be Kitchen - Catering image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
Drip Coffee$20.00
Drip Coffee
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Etc. Eatery - Denver image

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Karaage$12.00
“Japanese Chicken Nuggets” Marinated in
Sake & Ginger, Spicy Mayo
Loco Moco$16.00
Two 1/5# Burger Patties over rice. Covered with Gravy, Sunny Side Eggs & Green Onions
Wasabi Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
More about Etc. Eatery - Denver
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JCB$14.00
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Whiskey$15.00
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Work & Class image

 

Work & Class

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
sm. Goat Cheese Mac & Cheese$7.75
Pasta mixed with our house made goat cheese sauce.
1/2 Massive Attack Salad$11.00
Spinach, tempura broccoli, asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, parmesan, preserved lemon vinaigrette.
*Can be gluten free without the the tempura broccoli
sm. Sweet Plantains$7.75
Fried Sweet Plantains seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and salt served with a chipotle aioli.
*Gluten free (this item goes into the fryer. We don't not have a separate gluten free fryer.)
More about Work & Class
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Willy's 1 LB$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Chipotle Brussels$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
Willy's Small$8.00
5 Traditional Bone-In Wings
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
More about Bacon Social House
The District Marketplace image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The District Marketplace

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
District OG Burger$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
More about The District Marketplace
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JCB$14.25
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Crema & a Whole Roasted Jalapeno.
Steak Sliders$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
Royal$15.25
American Cheese, Corned Beef, a Fried Egg, 1000 Island Dressing.
More about The Glenn
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
Pizza Salad Sandwich$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
Sliders$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
More about D Bar Denver
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
The Spicy Mary Burger$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Lucky Bird image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
3 Bean Salad$4.00
Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.
Plain Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy chicken, potato bun.
More about Lucky Bird
Vesper Lounge image

PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vesper Lounge

233 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
Spicy Chicken Pita$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
More about Vesper Lounge
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Skillet$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Cheese Burger$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Waffle Cone$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
LJ Hot Wings$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
Hot Fish$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Just Be Kitchen image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brownie$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Side Tortilla$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
More about Just Be Kitchen

