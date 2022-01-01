Denver bars & lounges you'll love
Top bars & lounges in Denver, Colorado
When visiting Denver, you’ll find a pleasant assortment of bars and lounges to choose from. Casual bars featuring exciting events for groups are just off the highway and upscale cocktail bars pepper the downtown area. Enjoy socializing with your friends or spending a quiet evening with a good beer. There’s nothing better than an evening with a craft beverage and friendly folks.
Don’t miss out on the wide variety of atmospheres you can enjoy when you visit any of these bars and lounges. From cozy and quaint to lively and bright, there is room for dancing and relaxing alike. No matter what kind of nightlife you fancy, choosing a place is as easy as searching “bars and lounges near me” and you’ll be amazed at what Denver has in store.
Everything you need and more from wine and beer to craft cocktails are available in the Aurora Lakewood area. You might even spot cider from a nearby cidery and local whiskey distilled in town when you order a drink from one of the resident bars. If you’re looking to impress, you can always count on beautiful views downtown. The sunsets over the mountains can turn any moment into an unforgettable memory in Denver.
Must-try bars & lounges in Denver
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Zha Jiang Mian
|$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
|Gai Lan
|$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
|Cauliflower wings
|$14.00
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
|6 Wings
|$10.99
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
|$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
|Meatballs (Online)
|$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
|Chicken Parmesan (Online)
|$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Cheesesteak
|$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
|-Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
|-Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Mac Salad
|$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
|Chilled Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
|Pork Belly Board
|$36.00
FRENCH FRIES
LeRoux
1510 16th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
|Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|Onion-Crusted Short Rib
|$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Popular items
|ThighFries
|$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
|Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)
|$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
|Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)
|$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Popular items
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
|Wings
|$12.00
jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain
|Giant Pretzel
|$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$20.00
Juicy Rotisserie-Roasted Prime Rib, Shaved and Loaded onto Fresh Baguette, Served with Herbed Au Jus
|Coffee Cake
|$9.00
Moist & Rich, Topped with Buzzy Espresso Caramel
|French Onion Soup
|$17.00
A Three Day Long Labor of Love, Topped with Melty Gruyere; get it while you can!
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|11. Short Rib French Dip
|$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
|2. Hummus and Pita
|$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
|9. Fusilli Alfredo
|$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
SUSHI
Sushi Ronin
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
|Popular items
|MISO
|$7.00
|GOKU ROLL
|$18.00
|NICE & EASY
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Popular items
|JCB
|$14.00
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
|Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Whiskey
|$15.00
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Popular items
|8 oz Flatiron
|$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
|Carrots
|$8.00
roasted carrots
|LoHi Burger
|$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|sm. Goat Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
Pasta mixed with our house made goat cheese sauce.
|1/2 Massive Attack Salad
|$11.00
Spinach, tempura broccoli, asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, parmesan, preserved lemon vinaigrette.
*Can be gluten free without the the tempura broccoli
|sm. Sweet Plantains
|$7.75
Fried Sweet Plantains seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and salt served with a chipotle aioli.
*Gluten free (this item goes into the fryer. We don't not have a separate gluten free fryer.)
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
|Chai
|$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
|Dalgona Whipped Coffee
|$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Willy's 1 LB
|$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
|Chipotle Brussels
|$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
|Willy's Small
|$8.00
5 Traditional Bone-In Wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|12" The Hunter
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
|12" Mushroom Sally
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon